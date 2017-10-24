Uganda On Alert After Deadly Somalia Attacks

Security in Uganda is on high alert following the recent terrorist attacks in Somalia, Police Spokesperson Asan Kasingye has said.

"The threat of terrorism is alive, we are always a target. We (Security) are not resting our security operations, our officers are doing all they can to prevent similar attacks in Uganda," Kasingye said while addressing the media on Monday.

Kasingye explained that "Uganda is always concerned when such attacks occur in Somalia, you know we have our army and police there on a peacekeeping mission."

Al-Shabaab terrorists remain opposed to the presence of foreign troops inside Somalia and have always launched attacks against them and also carried out deadly attacks in the Capitals of Uganda and Kenya.

In July 2010, Kampala was hit with suicide bombings carried out against crowds watching a screening of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final match at two locations in Kampala.

The attacks left 74 dead and 71 injured. Al-Shabaab, an Islamist militia based in Somalia that has ties to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the blasts as retaliation for Ugandan support for AMISOM.

The double bombing targeted two venues in the Ugandan capital Kampala--an Ethiopian restaurant and a rugby club that were screening the World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands.

In July this year 12 Ugandan peacekeepers were killed and seven others injured in an ambush in Southern Somalia.

The latest attack was carried out a week ago in the capital Mogadishu, killing over 300 civilians while hundreds of others sustained severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is in Uganda on a working visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni following the horrendous attack in in Mogadishu.

The Somali President, after the meeting with Mr Museveni took to his Twitter account to express gratitude to Uganda for the support in fighting the terror threat in Somalia.

Kasingye says Uganda is deeply concerned by such terrorist attacks. He urges residents to remain vigilant especially as the festive season draws nearer.