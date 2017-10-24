Somalia: Ethiopia Affirms Solidarity With Somalia in Fighting Al-Shabaab

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn affirmed that Ethiopia will continue its effort and solidarity with Somalia in the fight against al-Shabaab. The Prime Minister told the visiting Somali President that Ethiopia will continue to work to end the threat of al-Shabaab and bringing a lasting peace to Somali.

In their meeting, the leaders have discussed on ways of ending the attacks by the terrorist group. Condemning the attack that the terrorist group has carried out recently, the Premier said Ethiopia will not allow the terrorist group dismantle the region.

The terrorist attack that al-Shabaab carried out in Somalia took more than 300 lives and wounded about 400.

"We believe that al-Shabaab did this inhuman act of terror on innocent civilians of Somalia thinking that it will conceal the problems that are from within itself and we are set to act upon it," Hailemariam stressed.

"Setting a strategy to urgently and solidly response to this act in a more strategic way and never letting it happen again was the issue of our focus".

In this regard, Hailemariam affirmed that Ethiopia will continue its effort to weaken the terrorist group through AMISOM and IGAD.

Somalia's President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on his part said "we need to support each other and strengthen our solidarity in order to effectively fight al-Shabaab".

He urged the need for countries in the region as al-Shabaab is a threat to the region, "So this is not only a threat to Somalia, but also a threat to our neighbors".

The two countries have agreed to continue working hard and bringing their resources in fighting the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Speaking of Ethiopia's role in peace and security in the region, the president said, "Ethiopia has been very helpful and sacrificed and that sacrifice will not go in vain, but we need to also step up and do more because the terrorists have developed a mass destruction".