Malawi: Chikwawa Council Re-Elects Chairperson

Chikhwawa — Chikwawa District Council on Monday re-elected Councilor Dyson Manjolo as its Chairperson for another term of one year up to October 2018.

Manjolo, who is councilor for Chimwanjale Ward under Chikhwawa West Constituency, once served as the council's chairperson during 2014-15 financial year but lost during the 2015-2016 elections.

Five councilors out of 12 competed for the chairmanship during the elections which took place during an extra ordinary full council meeting at the boma. Councilor Clement Kamoto of Ndalanda Ward in Chikwawa North Constituency was elected vice Chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Manjolo thanked all members for electing him for the second time, saying this was a sign of confidence fellow members had in him.

He said running affairs of the local council required full support from fellow members and council secretariat staff.

"I will work towards ensuring that corruption is rooted out when implementing projects. This will be made easier if all council service committees are revamped in earnest," said Manjolo.

Added Manjolo who holds a Diploma in Community Development, "I will ensure that implementation of projects is in rhythm with the District Development Plan (DDP) and Social Economic Profile (SEP)."

DDP and SEP are development tools which are developed through a rigorous consultative process.

One of the huge tasks Manjolo is expected to execute is to provide leadership that will see the council generate more revenue than before.