The British government will be sending Scotland Yard to come to Malawi and solve the brutal murder of former Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) director of corporate affairs Issa Njauju, two years after the country's law enforcing agencie failed to find those who killed him.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett confirmed that Scotland Yard will send officers with the skills investigate such cases and availability to assist Malawi.

She said the UK has "responded to the Government of Malawi's request for technical assistance" to support the investigations of Nauju murder.

The murder of Njauju has been a great political storm in the country.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Nkhotakota South East Member of Parliament, Everson Makowa Mwale, is the one who moved a motion in Parliament that United Kingdom's Scotland Yard should be invited to assist in the investigations, after Police claimed they were having difficulties to find the murderers as the said the killers must have been sophisticated in their evil action.

Malawi government then through Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tmebenu wrote the British government for help in an admission that it has failed to conclude the matter on its own.

Government spokesman Nicholous Dausi, however, played down government's failure to hunt Njauju murderers, saying it is "normal in security circles to work with foreign experts."

Dausi, who headed the State spy agency before he was appointed Minister of Information, said Malawi government still has confidence in its security apparatus to carry investigations.

Nkhata Bay South South East member of Parliament (MP) Noah Chipeni said the police in Malawi are failing to do their job well because of political interference.

He is on record telling parliament that "our investigating officers cannot do their fine job which they are known to be doing if constantly put on a short political leash."

Chimpeni said " it is not to undermine our investigative institutions when we call upon government to ask for outside help but it is basically to deal with the delays that we have witnessed in these cases. And again, it is not to accuse our men in uniform of any maladroitness but it is because of delays that we have witnessed."

Njauju was killed in July 2015 and his body was found half-buried behind the presidential villas in Lilongwe, while his official vehicle was found burnt at Mtsiliza, a slum which is a few kilometres west of Bingu National Stadium.

Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the murder but the police have been continuously saying they are still investigating the issue.

One of the suspects, a police officer, Titus Thombozi. Another is Frank John who was arrested after being found in possession of Njauju's mobile phone,.

Another police officer was also arrested after he allegedly claimed he knew Njauju's killers.