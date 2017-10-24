The Nkukula Second Grade Magistrate Court at Lumbadzi in Lilongwe on Monday started hearing a case of 40 year old woman (Name withheld) who was some few days ago allegedly harrassed, stripped naked and seriously assaulted by three women .

The suspects are Thokozani Msiska (27) who is the main culprit, Zelipher Phiri (27) and Rodness Chisale (40) who were arrested on Friday after the victim launched a complaint at Kanengo Police after the incident.

It is reported that the victim was accused of disclosing the HIV Status of the first culprit.

During the court appearance, the three were charged with two counts one of Acts intended to cause grievance harm and the other one of Insulting the modesty of a woman which is contrary to Sections 235 and 134 (3) of the Penal Code.

Msiska and Chisale pleaded guilty to all the offences while Phiri pleaded guilty to the second offence only.

State Prosector Inspector Charles Elias told the court that on 18th October this year, the three coaxed the victim from her house which is located in Area 25 Sector 3 to the house of the main culprit (Miska) where she was harrased and assaluted until she was left unconcious.

Inspector Elias further presented in court photos and a video recording of the three assauting the victim up to the extent of urinating in the face of the victim.

He also revealed that the victim was as of Monday still hospitalized at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where she has been admitted since Friday.

Presiding Judge Magistrate Ezekiel Kantikana therefore adjourned the case to Wednesday 25th October 2017 in whch the state is expected to bring in court a medical report of the victim.

The three are currently still under police custody.

The case has brought anger among some residents of Area 25 who are reportedly to have organized a march to Kanengo Police Station in protest against the behaviour showcased by the three women.