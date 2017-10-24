24 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MP Harry Mkandawire 'Responds Positively' to Joining MCP

By Judith Moyo

A new step in the realignment of Malawi politics ahead of the 2019 Tripartite elections, veteran politician and business magnet Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire has welcomed an open invitation by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to join the party.

Mkandawire, who recently joined Chakwera in the MCP campaign for by-elections which the party triumphed, said people tired of being ruled by dishonest leaders.

He said the realignment of politics must be about the values that leaders share with the people they serve.

Mkandawire said politicians with interests of Malawians at heart should pull together with an agenda that can take Malawi forward.

"I am interested in MCP because the party's leadership speaks against nepotism which is common in the Democratic Progressive Party," said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire said his association with MCP - which at the moment is sailing in the glory of its October 17 by-elections wins- is not just political pragmatism and finding a different home but about saying' "let us get together so that we can put Malawi development agenda forward and I am willing to work with people like that."

Former People's Party (PP) vice-president for the Northern Region, said the results of the by-elections is a big lesson to the arrogant, senseless, heartless and corrupt leadership in the ruling DPP that Malawians are not happy.

The Mzimba West MP said Malawians are not happy with DPP's arrogance, insensitivity and taking Malawians for granted.

He said DPP has failed to alleviate poverty paid lip service to fighting corruption.

