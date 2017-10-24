24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lightning Kills Two KZN Schoolgirls

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two schoolgirls have been killed by lightning while on their way to school in Msinga, northern KwaZulu-Natal, the province's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said on Tuesday.

Nomcebo Shabalala, 8, and Amahle Sithole, 13, were on their way to Mandlethu Primary School in Bafuthi village where they were in Grade 2 and 6, respectively.

Acting MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Weziwe Thusi described the girls' tragic deaths as a devastating blow to the entire community.

Thusi said the uMzinyathi district disaster centre had been directed to work closely with the bereaved families.

She said the frequency of lightning incidents during the summer months had increased because of climate change.

"While this is an act of nature, it is a growing problem, especially in summer, and warrants that we all learn methods of adapting to these unpredictable weather patterns," said Thusi.

She said the department, in partnership with municipalities, would continue its awareness campaigns and work with schools "to ensure that children at a young age are armed with information on what to do to cope with the growing problems caused by natural disasters".

"We also advise communities to install lightning rods at their homes as part of mitigating the impact," said Thusi.

The department said it was also considering recommending the crafting of by-laws in municipalities that would compel all public facilities such as schools, hospitals, community halls and new infrastructure to feature lightning conductors that meet the nationally determined standards for safety.

Source: News24

South Africa

High Court to Hear President's Application to Review State Capture Report

The North Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday expected to hear President Jacob Zuma's application to review the remedial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.