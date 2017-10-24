The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has condemned President Robert Mugabe for ordering the removal of vendors from the streets of Harare and urged the government to immediately rescind the decision.

In a letter addressed to Mugabe dated 19 October 2017, ITUC General Secretary, Sharan Burrow, said the move was not only against the constitution of Zimbabwe but also contravened international standards.

"We strongly condemn the government's order to forcibly remove street vendors from the central b business district in the city of Harare and we urge the government to immediately proceed to its cancellation.

"Not only is the order a violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which stipulates that government institutions should adopt policies that give an opportunity to everyone to work in a freely chosen activity and in decent living conditions, but it's a violation of ILO Standards," she said.

Burrow said Zimbabwe was faced with a worsening informal economy, with just over 15 percent of the population in formal employment.

She said government should adopt policies that would enable it to create the 2.2 million jobs it promised in the run up to the 2013 elections instead of harassing street vendors.

The ITUC boss said Zimbabwe signed the ILO Recommendation on the Transition from the Informal to the Formal Economy in 2015 and should come up with formalization policies, adding the ILO was prepared to work with Zimbabwe on the process.

The enforced evictions of vendors, Barrow said, were a serious violation of International Labour Standards.

"We urge the government to take all the necessary measures to guarantee the resettlement of people affected by such actions," she said.

President Mugabe early this month ordered the removal of all vendors in the city centre saying they had become an eyesore.

A few days after his statements, made at a Zanu PF youth meeting in Harare, the City of Harare and the police launched a joint operation code named Operation Restore Order which saw running battles with the street vendors.