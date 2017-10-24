23 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs SIU Proclamation On Public Service Sector Education and Training

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, signed a Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect to the affairs of the Public Service Sector Education and Training (PSETA).

The Proclamation authorises the SIU, amongst others, to investigate the following allegations:

(a) Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the PSETA.

(b) Improper and unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the PSETA.

(c) Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

(d) Unlawful, irregular and unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;

(e) Intentional or negligent loss of public money.

(f) Unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

