South Africa: Rohde Trial Postponed Over Sick Pathologist

Property mogul Jason Rohde's trial for the alleged murder of his wife Susan was postponed to next Monday in the Western Cape High Court because the State pathologist is unwell.

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk said on Tuesday the State and the defence would use the time for other work on the case, and would also obtain a medical certificate from Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe granted the postponement, and authorised a warrant for the pathologist's attendance in court on October 30. The warrant will be held back until Monday's proceedings.

"Mr Rohde you are done here for today, you can go and have a rest," she said, extending his bail conditions.

Susan was found dead in a bathroom at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on July 24 last year.

The initial thought was that she had hanged herself on the bathroom door after a row with her husband, but police eventually decided to institute a murder investigation.

Coetzee-Khan had a gruelling week last week when another defence lawyer, Advocate Graham van der Spuy, tore into his method of calculating death, calling into question his earlier work before the Rohde case.

Van der Spuy had also presented two affidavits to apparently show that Susan had not been a suspected Battered Wife Syndrome victim, as Coetzee-Khan had suggested.

This was after the old bruise he found on her inner thigh was explained as an injury she sustained while doing a handstand and falling on a dumbbell.

