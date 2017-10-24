South Africa: Dobson Braces for 'Cracking' Currie Cup Final

24 October 2017

Western Province will face the Sharks in the Currie Cup final at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, and coach John Dobson is expecting a humdinger.

Having finished the regular season in second place on the standings, Western Province booked their place in the final with an impressive 19-5 semifinal victory against the Golden Lions at Newlands this past weekend.

It will be the fourth time that Western Province will feature in a Currie Cup final in the last six years, with their last appearances coming in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Province are the only team to have beaten the Sharks at Kings Park this season, handing the KwaZulu-Natal side a 31-20 defeat in Durban two weeks ago.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his charges are looking forward to what should be another classic encounter between the coastal rivals.

"I think it is going to be a cracking final, we are up for it and keen and we have seen some opportunities," he told the WP website.

"If you look at the teams I think these are the two best teams, so it is the best final that you could get in terms of the players that are going to be out there and the style of rugby they play."

The Western Province U-21 side will also be in action at Kings Park on Saturday, as they face the Blue Bulls U-21 in their final.

The Currie Cup final kicks off at 16:00 on Saturday.

