Kenya: Rescuers Pull Out Body of Lake Nakuru Chopper Crash Victim

A body has been retrieved from Lake Nakuru two days after a chopper crashed into the lake with five on board.

Parts of another body were also recovered by the joint search and recovery team comprising of the Kenya Navy, Kenya Police, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service officers and other divers.

The body and the parts were taken to Umash Funeral Home on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The search continued on Monday with the team optimistic of retrieving the remaining four bodies and more parts of the helicopter wreckage.

However, authorities are yet to identify the retrieved body.

SEALED OFF

The rescue team had on Monday morning sealed off the scene and even journalists were not allowed there.

The Jubilee campaign chopper had five people on board, including three members of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika's communication team --Sam Gitau, John Mapozi and Anthony Kipyegon -- and Veronicah Muthoni as well as the pilot Apollo Malowa.

The pilot's file and First Aid kits were on Sunday found on the shore of the north eastern part of the lake.

A tent has been set up at the site with experts from the Kenya Counselling and Phsychological Association on standby.

Meanwhile, more details about Ms Muthoni, the only female occupant in the ill-fated chopper, have continued emerging.

Ms Muthoni, 22, graduated last year with a Diploma in Catering from the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology and is from Kabatini in Bahati constituency, Nakuru County.