Zimbabwe: Vigilant Ex-Convict Helps Arrest Prison Escapee

An ex-convict smarting from serving a jail term at Zvishavane Prison turned hero when he apprehended a prison escapee he found walking on the streets, a few days after he left him behind bars. Edward Sibanda was walking on the streets of Zvishavane Town a day after his release when he met a fellow inmate he had left in jail.

Sibanda (21) quickly raised alarm and with the help of a friend, chased after the prison escapee, Silas Nyandoro (20) who tried to run away. They effected a citizen's arrest on Nyandoro before they handed him over to the police at Zvishavane Police Station. Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Midlands provincial relations officer, Chief Correctional Officer, Jere Ruzive confirmed the incident which occurred in Zvishavane last week. He said the fugitive Nyandoro was now back in remand prison after he was "arrested" by an ex-convict who had just been released. He said Nyandoro was serving a two-year jail term for attempted rape when he escaped from jail.

"You know these inmates know each other's crimes when they are behind bars. So on the day in question, Edward Sibanda had just been released when he met his former inmate walking on the streets of Zvishavane after escaping from jail. Sibanda who was sure that Nyandoro was actually supposed to be in jail questioned him as to why he had just found freedom," said Mr Ruzive. He said Nyandoro later tried to flee, but Sibanda raised the alarm and was helped by a friend, Ngonidzashe Shumba to apprehend the fugitive Nyandoro. Mr Ruzive said they have since rewarded Sibanda and his friend with cash for their heroics.

"It was our feeling that we needed to give Sibanda and his friend a token of appreciation for their heroics. Rarely do we hear of inmates helping in apprehending an escapee from Prison or view such in soapies or action movies but Sibanda who had been released from Prison the previous day did it, Its incredible," he said.