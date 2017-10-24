23 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Welcomes Appointment of Four Commissioners

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomes the announcement by President Jacob Zuma in appointing Commissioner Lulama Nare as the Chairperson of the Commission with immediate effect.

The Commission' staff, management and other Commissioners congratulate Commissioner Nare on her appointment and wish her success and well in her new leadership role as Chairperson of the Commission. We hope that under her leadership the Commission will continue grow from strength to strength.

The Commission also wishes to welcome and congratulate the four additional new Commissioners who were appointed by the President. These are Ms Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Mr Sediko Daniel Rakolote, Ms Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale and Ms Nthabiseng Moleko.

The Gender Commission welcomes these additional appointments with the firm belief that they will advance and strengthen the work of the Commission in its mandate and to the progressive realisation of creating a society free of gender oppression and gender inequality.

The Commission would like to the thank the outgoing Acting Chairperson, Dr. Nondumiso Maphazi for her role in leading the Commission with vigour and commitment.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality

South Africa

High Court to Hear President's Application to Review State Capture Report

The North Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday expected to hear President Jacob Zuma's application to review the remedial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.