South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Welcomes Appointment of Four Commissioners

press release

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomes the announcement by President Jacob Zuma in appointing Commissioner Lulama Nare as the Chairperson of the Commission with immediate effect.

The Commission' staff, management and other Commissioners congratulate Commissioner Nare on her appointment and wish her success and well in her new leadership role as Chairperson of the Commission. We hope that under her leadership the Commission will continue grow from strength to strength.

The Commission also wishes to welcome and congratulate the four additional new Commissioners who were appointed by the President. These are Ms Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Mr Sediko Daniel Rakolote, Ms Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale and Ms Nthabiseng Moleko.

The Gender Commission welcomes these additional appointments with the firm belief that they will advance and strengthen the work of the Commission in its mandate and to the progressive realisation of creating a society free of gender oppression and gender inequality.

The Commission would like to the thank the outgoing Acting Chairperson, Dr. Nondumiso Maphazi for her role in leading the Commission with vigour and commitment.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality