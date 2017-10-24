press release

Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe extends best wishes to all Grade 12 learners in Gauteng and across the country as they begin their final examinations this week.

This is a time for all our Grade 12 learners to pull their energies together and make a success of what represents to many 12 years of dedication and commitment to their schooling career.

This also represents a time for Grade 12 learners to reflect on their past years and remind themselves that education is the only key to unlocking opportunities and creating a better life for themselves, their families and communities.

Gauteng can only become a better developing country if we have men and women who show commitment to education as a key instrument to ending poverty, inequality and unemployment.

We have witnessed the enormous amount of resources the Gauteng Department of Education has invested in preparing our learners for these examinations and we remain confident that our Grade 12 learners will make us proud.

As a Province we are looking forward to celebrating the achievement of our Grade 12 learners when the final results are announced. Gauteng continues to be known as a Province of Champions and the results of the Class of 2017 must be a reflection of this.

To the learners who wrote their first paper today, we hope that you found the exam easy, you answered each question diligently and look forward to your next paper.

As the GPL urge parents and guardians to give these learners the necessary support in a manner that will allow them sufficient study time, and create a conducive environment for both studying and resting.

To our learners we say study hard and always know that the sky is the limit.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Legislature