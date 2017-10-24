Two police officers who were stationed at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) were Monday slapped with a two year jail term each following conviction of stealing $5 000 from ZRP Kuyedza Women's Club.

The two are Fortunate Chirara, 39 and John Madhuku 41.

Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande, however, suspended six months of their sentence on condition of good behaviour. Nine months were suspended on condition they restitute the club $2 300 by the end of this month.

Each of them will serve nine months effective behind bars.

The duo was facing four theft counts but the charges were treated as one.

Sande said their moral blameworthiness was very high considering that they were police officers.

She ruled that an option of a fine, restitution or community service would be betrayal to the state adding it was the court's duty to send a clear message to potential offenders.

According to the state, Chirara was a senior staff officer in the club at PGHQ while Madhuku was an inspector also attached to Kuyedza Women's Club at PGHQ.

Chirara's duties included overall supervision of all police officers attached to the club and overall co-ordination of activities in the club while Madhuku was one of the signatories to the club's account number.

In order to purchase anything for the club the procedure required that the two would originate an order stipulating figures and value of goods to be bought.

Starting 2015, the two hatched a plan to steal from the club.

Prosecutor Nancy Chandakaona proved that they would convert various amounts to their personal use each time they authorised purchase of goods.

As a result of their actions the club lost over $5 000 and nothing was recovered.