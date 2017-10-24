Kenya: Nairobi Traffic Disrupted After Tree Falls on Vehicles

A tree has fallen on several cars creating massive traffic on the busy Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi.

The accident happened shortly after 5pm near Railways Club on the busy highway .

The tree fell on a Toyota Wish and a Jeep Wrangler.

Many Nairobians have complained of the long tailback created by the accident.

@Ma3Route Avoid Haile Selassie tree fell across the road. Huge traffic pic.twitter.com/FQ351RJDre

- #Charana (@krazygenius) October 23, 2017

18:00hrs Haille Selassie near RGC, road blocked by a tree that fell over 2 vehicles... . Including a Jeep 😢😢😢😤 @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/DeWHWMtEY6

- Steve G (@SteevOr) October 23, 2017

@Ma3Route haile Selassie ave tree fell on traffic, impassable pic.twitter.com/ilYKpvQDxa

- #Charana (@krazygenius) October 23, 2017

@Ma3Route tree fallen on two vehicles near Railways Club HaileSelassie avenue. Montave contractor posing death risk after cutting tree roots

- samc (@c_tech) October 23, 2017

Just happened near railway club..mad traffic @KenyanTraffic @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/RIXv8RPBS3

- Emmanuel Wanga (@ieiwanga) October 23, 2017