24 October 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Big Wins for SA At Continental Championships

South Africa have got their African Continental Championships off to a winning start in Egypt, writes Mark Etheridge.

The event, a FIH World Cup qualifier, is being played in Ismailia and runs till Sunday.

South Africa's men nailed Nigeria 8-1 in their opener while the women have two wins under their belt, beating Kenya 5-0 on Sunday and then also beating Nigeria by the same scoreline on Monday.

For the SA men, Keenan Horne shone with a hat-trick of strikes as the rest of the goals came from Daniel Bell, Reza Rosenberg, Julian Hykes, Jethro Eustace and Jonty Robinson.

In the women's match against Kenya Candice Manuel opened the scoring and went on to grab another while Dirkie Chamberlain also got two goals. The other goal came from Tarryn Glasby.

Against Nigeria Sulette Damons was the star for SA as she netted three times (twice from penalty corners) and Dirkie Chamberlain and Celia Evans also got amongst the goals.

Halftime score was 3-0.

Tuesday is a rest day and the SA men's side next play Ghana on Wednesday while the women play host nation Egypt on Thursday.

Zambia failed to arrive for the tournament, meaning South Africa will get some respite during the round-robin phase.

The other women's side at the tournament are Ghana while South Africa will also face Egypt and Kenya.

Biggest score of the tournament so far was Egypt's 13-1 win over Nigeria in the men's competition.

