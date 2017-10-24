Seychelles: Four Seasons in Seychelles Moves Up List of Global Resort Rankings By Condé Nast Traveler

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles climbed 22 places in Condé Nast Traveler's ranking of 'The Best Resorts in the World' and remained in fourth place as 'Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean' for 2017.

Sitting in 19th place globally, the resort was the only establishment in the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean to feature in the 30th annual Reader's Choice Awards for Condé Nast Traveler.

Last year, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles held the 41st position in the best resort category of the luxury and lifestyle magazine published by Condé Nast, an American mass media company based in New York.

Scoring 99.17 points for the 'Top Resorts in the Indian Ocean: Readers' Choice Awards 2017," the resort came out behind three Maldivian tourism establishments.

"This is yet another fantastic achievement by our team, who works passionately to deliver incredible holiday experiences to our guests - something that is recognised not only here in Seychelles, but increasingly on a global stage," Adrian Messerli, the General Manager of the resort, said in a press release.

These awards "add to the Resort's previous successes, which include being ranked number one Best Resort in Seychelles in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards 2016 and the Tripadvisor Award of Excellence 2017," the statement said.

More than 300,000 travellers took part in the 30th annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, the results of which were announced mid-October. Readers had 7,320 hotels and resorts to vote for.

The resort, with 67 luxurious villas built like tree houses, is located at Petite Anse beach in Baie Lazare, a southern district on Mahe, the main island of Seychelles. The resort's architecture is a mixture of Creole with French colonial and European influences.