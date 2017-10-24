Namibia: High Court to Handle Nicodemus' Double Murder Case

Windhoek — Lukas Nicodemus, who stands accused of killing two women and burning their bodies at a dumping site near Pionierspark last year, is set to be tried by the High Court in November.

Nicodemus made a brief appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday, where he was informed that the Prosecutor-General had decided he should be prosecuted in the High Court.

"It is our submission that the matter be transferred to the High Court for the accused to make his first appearance there on November 23," State Prosecutor Cedric Mundia intoned.

His defense lawyer, Milton Engelbrecht, said Nicodemus understood the Prosecutor General's (PG) decision as it had been made available to him. The 46-year-old stands accused of one of the most gruesome murders of recent times.

The State alleges that during the period of January 6 to 7, 2016 Nicodemus intentionally and unlawfully killed Johanie Naruses, 29, and Clemensia de Wee, 23. Naruses and De Wee's partially burned corpses were discovered at a dumpsite, west of Pionierspark in Windhoek, by a security guard working in the area.

Nicodemus' black Golf GTI was later found by the police abandoned in an unnamed location at Windhoek. The car is believed to have been used in the transportation of the two corpses, as the police found bloodstains in the car. The State alleges the victims' remains were burned in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Nicodemus, who has denied guilt, consequently faces two charges of murder and a charge of obstructing the course of justice. He underwent a psychiatric evaluation in July and August last year that found him fit to stand trial, although he has indicated that he has no recollection of events on the date in question.

The psychiatric report states that at the time of evaluation Nicodemus displayed no signs or symptoms of mental illness, nor did he have a history of mental illness.

Magistrate Rheent Ilge ordered that a complete record of the proceedings be forwarded to the prosecutor or the clerk of the court at the High Court and then remanded Nicodemus in custody at Windhoek Cofrrectional Facility until his first appearance in the High Court on November 23.