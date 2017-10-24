24 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Lauds UN On Humanitarian Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Audrey Rundofa

Government has commended the United Nations for its contribution towards humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe. Speaking at the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations in the capital yesterday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Walter Mzembi said Zimbabwe was proud to reaffirm its strong belief in, and attachment to, the United Nations multilateral system it represented.

"It is for this reason that we wish to see a revitalised multilateral system and reformed multilateral system that reflects contemporary realities and its capacity to manage our current complex," he said.

"I wish to express and to convey to all UN country team members our country's appreciation for the excellent working relationship we have with every one of you and for your dedication to the development of our country. These relationships of cooperation between the Government and the UN country team have enabled us together to deliver humanitarian assistance to our people."

UN resident coordinator Mr Bishow Parajuli said the UN would continue its engagement in supporting sustainable development. He said UN would continue to do more for the people of Zimbabwe.

"Our collective efforts will continue to target and prioritise the most at risks populations, to provide access to quality health and education, address the root causes of multi-dimension vulnerabilities and support resilience building," said Mr Parajuli.

"The comprehensive nature of the SDGs (sustainable development goals) requires partnership beyond the traditional Government and development partners that include civil society, private sector, faith based organisation and others. "As such, we call on all partners to join hands for transformative growth and investments to make the SDGs a reality for all in Zimbabwe."

Mr Parajuli said the UN will support Government's key reform efforts aimed at transforming the economy and reducing poverty.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe's Party Seeks to Raise U.S.$8 Million for Special Congress

Zanu-PF yesterday launched a massive resource mobilisation campaign to raise $8 million for its Extraordinary National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.