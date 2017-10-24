Mauritius: Financial Services Minister Briefs the Press of His Mission to Washington D.C

press release

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, met the press yesterday in Ebène to give an overview of his recent mission in Washington D.C, where he participated in the Annual Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Minister Sesungkur highlighted that the main focus of the meeting was the development of a safe investment climate to consolidate the global financial sector. The need to increase resilience of the financial sector and generate more financial resources for the socio-economic development of Mauritius were also discussed, he added.

He pointed out that according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a global growth of 3.7% is expected for 2018 as compared to 3.6% for this year. The slow-moving global growth, he emphasised, is not favourable for investment and trade.

The Minister underlined that Government has sought the support and assistance of the World Bank for the preparation of a Master Plan for the financial sector as well as the setting up of an Office of Good Governance in Mauritius to serve as a regional financial hub.

He informed that he had discussions with the financial services company EuroClear so as to foster more investment opportunities and fluid transactions in Mauritius. This will help bring more visibility of Mauritius as a financial hub on the international front, he added.

He also spoke on the emergence of financial technologies and the impending risks of Crypto currency. He underpinned that latest financial developments have to be evaluated appropriately with a view to eradicate fraud and corruption.

During his visit, the Minister had several meetings with delegates from other countries, namely Senegal and Ghana, with whom he discussed the possibilities of strengthening existing bilateral ties and developing new avenues of cooperation.