24 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Financial Services Minister Briefs the Press of His Mission to Washington D.C

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, met the press yesterday in Ebène to give an overview of his recent mission in Washington D.C, where he participated in the Annual Meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Minister Sesungkur highlighted that the main focus of the meeting was the development of a safe investment climate to consolidate the global financial sector. The need to increase resilience of the financial sector and generate more financial resources for the socio-economic development of Mauritius were also discussed, he added.

He pointed out that according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a global growth of 3.7% is expected for 2018 as compared to 3.6% for this year. The slow-moving global growth, he emphasised, is not favourable for investment and trade.

The Minister underlined that Government has sought the support and assistance of the World Bank for the preparation of a Master Plan for the financial sector as well as the setting up of an Office of Good Governance in Mauritius to serve as a regional financial hub.

He informed that he had discussions with the financial services company EuroClear so as to foster more investment opportunities and fluid transactions in Mauritius. This will help bring more visibility of Mauritius as a financial hub on the international front, he added.

He also spoke on the emergence of financial technologies and the impending risks of Crypto currency. He underpinned that latest financial developments have to be evaluated appropriately with a view to eradicate fraud and corruption.

During his visit, the Minister had several meetings with delegates from other countries, namely Senegal and Ghana, with whom he discussed the possibilities of strengthening existing bilateral ties and developing new avenues of cooperation.

Mauritius

Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Mauritius

Following the invitation extended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Mr Pravind Kumar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.