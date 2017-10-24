Photo: The Herald

Biometric Voter Registration equipment.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says with only few days before the closing date of phase one of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) only 13% of projected voter population have registered for next year's elections.

BVR Phase one ends on the 25th of October.

ZEC said the major concern is that of many aspiring registrants who are failing to produce acceptable proof of residence and yet there are numerous documents that can be used to prove the same.

In a statement, ZEC says the prospective registrant should bring an original and a photocopy of title deeds in their name or a farm offer letter or vehicle registration book or dip tank book or any other official document with their name and residential address.

"The Commission is also urging registrants to prepare their affidavits well in advance before they present themselves for voter registration," said ZEC.

"By the end of the day on 22 October 954 900 voters were registered, that is around 13% of the projected voter population."

The highest number of registrations was reported on the 21st of October.

"Harare province registered 18 131 people on that day, Mashonaland West 4075, Midlands (5075) and Bulawayo 3431."

ZEC says Harare as a province is doing very well, having registered about 139 300 people, which is about 10%.

"The figures for the last 3 days show that Harare is registering the highest number per BVR kit deployed, in the last three days on average more than 40 people were registered per kit and over ten thousand people per day."

"While Bulawayo figures remain low overall, the last two days show that Bulawayo has the second highest number of registered voters per BVR kit deployed of around 13 people. The figure is worrisome for an urban area, where distance should not be a factor," ZEC further said.

ZEC also said that Manicaland province was initially leading, however, average numbers are waning.

"The most disturbing figures are from Matebeleland North with average of around 1 voter per BVR kit registered on the 22nd of October."