Mauritius: State Investment Corporation Signs MOU With Societe Seychelloise d'Investissement LTD

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Societe Seychelloise D'investissement Ltd (SSIL) and the State Trading Corporation (SIC) aiming at consolidating and enhancing activities in order to support the Government's economic development strategy in both Seychelles and Mauritius was signed yesterday at the SIC Headquarters in Port Louis. The signatories were the Chief Executive Officer of SSIL, Mr Rupert Simeon, and the Acting Managing Director of the SIC, Mrs Banoomatee Veerasamy.

On this occasion, Mrs Veerasamy highlighted that the signing of the MoU translates the vision of the two institutions into a single document. "Investing in the transformation of the Seychelles Economy" is the motto of the SSIL and it ties in with the mission of the SIC which is "to be a key contributor to the economic growth of Mauritius for the benefit of all stakeholders", she stated.

She further pointed out that the SIC, which has learnt many lessons over the years and overcome many obstacles, is willing to share its experiences with SSIL so as to enable the latter to achieve its objectives.

For his part, Mr Simeon underscored that SSIL, after having studied how SIC operates, feels that there is a lot to learn in terms of best practices and capacity building. He emphasised that in addition to the first MoU signed, the two institutions will further collaborate in terms of exchanges of staff, and financing and investment models.

He also recalled that SSIL is present in several sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, services, banking, and fisheries.