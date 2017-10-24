24 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Bilateral Cooperation Mauritius and Seychelles to Sign Two MOU

Government has approved that Mauritius signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Seychelles Prisons Service and another one with the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development of the Republic of Seychelles.

The MoU with the Seychelles Prisons Service makes provision for cooperation in the fields of management of operations and staff training. Its objective is to provide a broad framework, and mechanisms for cooperation on matters of mutual interest related to prison services vision, mission, functions and strategic objectives and implement collaborative activities to address any identified issue.

An MoU pertaining to the recruitment of teachers and other specialists in the Education Sector from Mauritius as required by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development of the Republic of Seychelles, will also be signed.

The objective of the MoU is to create a mutual operating framework for cooperation in the recruitment of Mauritian teachers and other specialists in the Education Sector to work in Seychelles.

