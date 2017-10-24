24 October 2017

Angola: Chinese Hospital Ship Assists Over Six Hundred Patients Per Day

Luanda — The Chinese hospital ship, which is in the country since Thursday (Oct. 19), is assisting more than six hundred patients of various diseases daily.

This was said to Angop on Monday by the commission's coordinator of the Angolan Navy, Venâncio de Oliveira.

The coordinator pointed out that the purpose of the ship's arrival is under the cooperation between the Angolan and Chinese navies, which includes free medical care.

He stressed that the estimate was to assist between 500 and 600 people, but as the demand flow rose the number also increased.

According to him, the Chinese physicians are also making small surgeries such as cataract surgery.

He pointed out that the provisional balance shows that they have assited 5000 people, but in the end the navy's health directorate will present the real number.

The coordinator assured that this ship will remain in Luanda until Thursday (26 October).

