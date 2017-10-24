Luanda — 1º de Agosto's senior women's handball team beato n Monday As Sfax of Tunisia by 29-20 in a match of the last round of group B of the African Handball Cup Winners' Cup, which is taking place in Hamamet (Tunisia).

Contrary to the first two games, on Monday 1º de Agosto had a lot of difficulties, though at the halftime they were already winning the game by 14-13.

On the first round, the only representative of Angola in the competition defeated Vanquieur of the DRC by 27-15, and in the second round beat Bandama of Cote d'Ivoire by 28-9.

In the quarter-finals, 1º de Agosto will face the GSP of Algeria next Thursday, who finished fourth in Group A.