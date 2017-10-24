Kenya: Tobiko Orders Prosecution of Ruth Odinga and Fred Ouda

The country’s chief prosecutor has ordered “immediate prosecution” of former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga and sitting Senator Fred Outa over mob attacks on IEBC staff.

Mr Keriako Tobiko, the Director of Public Prosecutions, on Monday said the two leaders should be arrested and charged with incitement over last week's attacks in Kisumu County.

IEBC

Last Wednesday, youths allied to the National Super Alliance (Nasa) disrupted a planned training session of Kisumu Central presiding officers and their deputies.

The mobs vandalised tents and plastic chairs at Kisumu Huduma Centre.

Police investigated the incident and the county director of criminal investigations wrote to Mr Tobiko on October 19 and presented his case file.

Mr Tobiko pointed out that upon perusal of the file and analysis of the evidence on record, he found that there was enough evidence to prosecute Ms Odinga, Mr Outa and their accomplices.

He directed that the suspects be charged at Kericho Law Courts with four offences.

They include incitement to violence, malicious damage of property and entering an IEBC centre without authority.

HIDING

The leaders breached the Election Offences Act, the DPP said.

“The suspects must immediately be charged with obstructing an election officer in executing his lawful duties contrary to section 13 (i) of the Election offences Act of 2016,” said Mr Tobiko.

Ms Odinga, Nasa leader Raila Odinga's sister, and Mr Outa have been in hiding since disruption of the training.

The duo last week moved to court to seek anticipatory bail pending any threatened arrest or charge by the government.

The courts declined their request.

P3 FORMS

The DPP has also ordered that the suspects and the main complainant, Mrs Diana Adhiambo, record statements.

“As a way of further investigations to strengthen the prosecution’s case, the CID should get P3 form of Mrs Adhiambo, who was allegedly assaulted and whisked way during the attack,” said Mr Tobiko.

The DPP also directed that the owner of the damaged property be sought to state the extent of the damage.

He also wants photos and exhibits to be collected and presented.

The order by the DPP comes a day after a member of the Kisumu County Assembly was arrested on suspicion that he participated in the disruption of training.

Kondele MCA Joachim Oketch, alias Swagga, was arrested on Saturday night at a social joint in town by four flying squad officers.

70KMS

He was held at Kericho Police Station and is expected to be charged today in Kericho.

Mr Oketch said he was driven 70 kilometers from Kisumu to Koru in the dead of the night.

He was locked up at Koru police Station before being taken to Kericho.

Last Monday, Nyanza regional coordinator Wilson Njega said attacks on independent institutions performing their functions would not be tolerated.

He vowed to arrest leaders behind the attacks that have threatened to paralyse October 26 repeat presidential election in the region.

He spoke on the day that the police apprehended 10 suspects who disrupted a similar training in Awasi on Tuesday.