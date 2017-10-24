24 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Attempts of Border Violations Between Angola and Namibia Drop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The Border Police foiled during the week eight attempts of border violations between Angola and Namibia, less nine in relation to the previous same period.

The spokesman of the provincial police of Cunene, Mayor Nicolau Tuvecalela, said that the offenses occurred in the border sections of 1.19 and 22, more specifically in the sub-units of Calueque and Namacunde.

He said that during the same period the police questioned 25 nationals, 12 of whom were female, when they tried to cross the border in the direction of Namibia/Angola and vice versa.

The basis of the violations are, among other reasons, the attempt of tax evasion.

Cunene province shares 460 kilometers of border with the Republic of Namibia, of which 340 by land and 120 on river.

Angola

Cunene - Ondjiva Out Diesel for Six Days

The southern Cunene province's capital, Ondjiva, has been out of diesel for six days now, which has prompted locals to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.