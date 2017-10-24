Angola: Attempts of Border Violations Between Angola and Namibia Drop

Ondjiva — The Border Police foiled during the week eight attempts of border violations between Angola and Namibia, less nine in relation to the previous same period.

The spokesman of the provincial police of Cunene, Mayor Nicolau Tuvecalela, said that the offenses occurred in the border sections of 1.19 and 22, more specifically in the sub-units of Calueque and Namacunde.

He said that during the same period the police questioned 25 nationals, 12 of whom were female, when they tried to cross the border in the direction of Namibia/Angola and vice versa.

The basis of the violations are, among other reasons, the attempt of tax evasion.

Cunene province shares 460 kilometers of border with the Republic of Namibia, of which 340 by land and 120 on river.