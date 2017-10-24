Windhoek — A Pentecostal church employee from Katutura was arrested last week for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl on church premises. The pastor of the church reportedly found the man naked in one of the church rooms with the minor, committing an act of sexual assault.

City Police spokesperson Cillie Auala told New Era that, according to the girl, this was not the first time that the man sexually assaulted her. Auala said the girl resides in the same neighbourhood in which the church is located.

In a similar case, a 25-year-old man from Eehambo dha Nehale in Havana, Windhoek was arrested for reportedly raping his 12-year-old stepsister in June. Auala said the girl told her parents about her the incident, but at first they didn't believe her.

Auala said the victim's father reportedly assaulted her after she told neighbours about the incident.

She nevertheless went on to tell a woman in the neighbourhood, who then informed the police.

Auala cautioned parents to look out for their children.

"Even at home, pay attention to details. We need to be mindful where our children are and don't leave children unattended, or roaming around," Auala advised.