Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - PM Ends Consultations

Prime Minister Philemon Yang left Bamenda on October 23, 2017 after consulting socioprofessional associations on way forward to end Anglophone Crisis.

An evaluation meeting on Sunday, October 22, 2017 in Bamenda dropped curtains on consultations towards a return to normalcy in the North West region. In effect, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang who led the team of elite with a message of peace and hope from the Head of State crisscrossed all the Divisions of the region. Coming after the September 22 and October 1, 2017 street protests that destroyed property and caused some loss of lives, the PM's delegation went preaching messages of tolerance and reason with things never to be the same. Socio- professional associations featured prominently for consultations at virtually all the laps of the mission that started on October 15, 2017 in Mezam Division. Representatives of traders, commercial motor riders, «buyam sellams», religious and traditional leaders, economic operators, political parties, development associations etc, came up with opinions, views and contributions towards a return to normalcy following the Anglophone crisis that has rocked the North West and South West regions since 2016. It emerged from the corridors of the closed door consultations that the Prime Minister listened attentively, reassured and encouraged the population to stand solidly by a united country with President Paul Biya's commitment to continue making things better. He listened to the stress and trauma of surviving in regions where ghost towns, schools boycott and threats are not helping matters. It was all about complaints of generalized economic slowdown, schools without children, bumpy roads, poverty and the generalized feeling of marginalization. The consultations took team members to villages and families with messages that secession is a futility and people should look forward because the constitution remains the fundamental law of the nation with all aspects of decentralization foreseen. The Prime Minister and team members encouraged back-to-school for children and an attitude that dominates fear for a return to normalcy in business activities. In all, socio-professional groups that were consulted appealed to the Head of State to set records straight with actions that inspire hope.