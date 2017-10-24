Cameroon: The Task of Keeping Cities Clean

Even as the dirt cleaner is yet to get to all the cities in the country, its effectiveness where it is already operating still leaves much to be desired.

Proper household waste management is very important in any society given the negative environmental and health hazards it may pose if poorly managed. In the country, the Health and Sanitation Company of Cameroon, HYSACAM, takes principal responsibility in managing urban waste chain which entails the collection, transportation, treatment, recycling and recovery of garbage. At the moment, HYSACAM is present in over 15 towns and takes responsibility for the professional collection of household garbage. To help Cameroon handle the major challenge posed by waste management, Société Générale Cameroun, Ecobank and BICEC have just granted a loan to HYSACAM that will help renew its fleet of over 200 trucks in order to improve waste collection services in cities throughout the country. These additional equipments expected to arrive in the days ahead will facilitate the collection of waste by the company and render our cities cleaner. For a suitable treatment of wanted household dirt, HYSACAM decided to embark on the creation of a biogas center in which this waste could be recycled into other domestic use. As at date, the enterprise boasts of two of such catchment centers. Its first biogas catchment and treatment plant went operational on June 29, 2011 in the Cameroonian capital's suburbs where there is a massive landfill. This investment swallowed FCFA 3 billion and was obtained thanks to a bank loan. On November 20, 2014, the company, following an increased need for better waste disposal mechanisms in Cameroonian towns and cities, opened its second biogas catchment and treatment plant. However, the company still grapples with the abusive use of waste cans by the population. Citizens have virtually abandoned waste disposal to this corporation and some denizens rather than emptying their waste into the bins do so on the floor. Perishable waste which used to serve as manure in home gardens now finds itself on the streets. Waste bins are sometimes seen with smoke emanating from it given that dealers in roast fish and coal empty their contents in it at the close of business. This act is very dangerous as it could lead to a fire incident or some other accident. For one thing, the company on a daily basis collects waste and sweeps the streets of cities. They sometimes organize and embark on sensitization campaigns that prioritise clean habits for a safe environment.