24 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Ondjiva Out Diesel for Six Days

Ondjiva — The southern Cunene province's capital, Ondjiva, has been out of diesel for six days now, which has prompted locals to avoid driving their vehicles to prevent breakdowns.

Angop learnt on Monday that all the city's fuel stations have recorded a shortage of diesel, causing nuisance to local drivers.

The three fuel stations of the city have been supplying only petrol, which is creating constraints to many drivers as there are no alternative sources in the region.

According to a local driver, Hélder Delfim, the shortage of diesel is visible in fuel stations and informal market that also lack petrol and paraffin.

Another resident, Luiza Rodrigues said the lack of diesel in the city is also affecting some public services, since many public workers have resorted to taxis and are failing to reach office in time due to large crowds at bus stops.

The manager of two local Sonangol fuel station, Wilson Rodrigues Figueira, said the shortage of fuel in the city is owed to a delay in supplies.

