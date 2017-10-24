24 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Deploys 'Special Divers' to Chopper Crash Site, But No One Trusts Them

By Naira Habib

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's move to deploy a team of 'special divers' to supplement efforts to retrieve bodies from Lake Nakuru, where a helicopter crashed, has raised eyebrows online.

Governor Sonko's divers, drawn from his Sonko Rescue Team, have already arrived at the crash site and were pictured changing into diving gear and checking on their oxygen tanks at the lake shore.

The pictures were shared on Governor Sonko's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Sonko Special Divers Team is currently at Lake Nakuru to help retrieve the bodies of the victims of fatal helicopter crash, so far two bodies have been pulled out from the lake, both males. I trust this team and they have assured me they won't end their operation without recovering my Friend Mapozi John and the rest... .May God Bless You," wrote Sonko.

The pictures elicited disbelief among netizens who wondered why the government lacks sufficient divers and has to rely on divers from the Sonko Rescue team.

Others questioned the competence and qualification of Sonko's 'special divers'.

Sonko launched the Sonko Rescue Team, consisting of workers and vehicles in 2015, with an intention of offering a variety of free services to Nairobi residents including healthcare, water, fire response unit, breakdown and ambulance services.

Below are some of comments from Kenyans online.

