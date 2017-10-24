24 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Leaves Peaceful Resolution of Conflict As Legacy for ICGLR

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola leaves as legacy of its mandate at the helm of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) the experience of peaceful resolution of conflicts, through peaceful negotiations and without resorting to firearms, said last Monday the Angolan political analyst Almeida Mendes Henriques.

The political analyst was speaking to ANGOP in the ambit of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ICGLR, held last week in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

He said Angola left an example of how to help a country and, at the same time, help the region to find negotiated solutions to guarantee political economic and social stability of a state.

"Angola did its part, now it depends on the political will of the region states, since they are sovereign states and there are limitations for the intervention of other member states, including Angola (...)", Almeida Henriques clarified.

He went on to explain that during its mandate, Angola paid special attention to the long and still unstable process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the conflicts in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

He then deemed Angola's mandate positive, since it mobilised organisations and states, such as the United Nations (U.N), European Union (E.U) and France to tackle hotbeds of instability in the region, principally in DRC, Central African Republic (CAR), Burundi, South Sudan and Sudan.

He also stressed that Angola's mandate, which started in 2014, was marked by many diplomatic, bilateral and multilateral interventions.

In last week's ICGLR Summit of Heads of State and Government, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, made clear his intention to continue to help the countries of this region and reaffirmed Angola's compromise with the promotion of peace, stability and regional development.

Created in the year 1994, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) comprises Angola, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Zambia, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Angola

Cunene - Ondjiva Out Diesel for Six Days

The southern Cunene province's capital, Ondjiva, has been out of diesel for six days now, which has prompted locals to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.