Angola Leaves Peaceful Resolution of Conflict As Legacy for ICGLR

Luanda — Angola leaves as legacy of its mandate at the helm of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) the experience of peaceful resolution of conflicts, through peaceful negotiations and without resorting to firearms, said last Monday the Angolan political analyst Almeida Mendes Henriques.

The political analyst was speaking to ANGOP in the ambit of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the ICGLR, held last week in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

He said Angola left an example of how to help a country and, at the same time, help the region to find negotiated solutions to guarantee political economic and social stability of a state.

"Angola did its part, now it depends on the political will of the region states, since they are sovereign states and there are limitations for the intervention of other member states, including Angola (...)", Almeida Henriques clarified.

He went on to explain that during its mandate, Angola paid special attention to the long and still unstable process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the conflicts in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

He then deemed Angola's mandate positive, since it mobilised organisations and states, such as the United Nations (U.N), European Union (E.U) and France to tackle hotbeds of instability in the region, principally in DRC, Central African Republic (CAR), Burundi, South Sudan and Sudan.

He also stressed that Angola's mandate, which started in 2014, was marked by many diplomatic, bilateral and multilateral interventions.

In last week's ICGLR Summit of Heads of State and Government, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, made clear his intention to continue to help the countries of this region and reaffirmed Angola's compromise with the promotion of peace, stability and regional development.

Created in the year 1994, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) comprises Angola, Congo Brazzaville, DR Congo, Zambia, Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Tanzania.