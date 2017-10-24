Nigeria: Senate Probes Maina's Recall, Attorney General's Involvement

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the reinstatement of fugitive civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, back into the civil service.

The lawmakers, after several deliberations, drafted the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, Anti-corruption and Public Service Establishment to "determine the circumstances surrounding Maina's return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of Director after dismissal."

Raising the issue under order 43, Isah Misau, Bauchi-APC urged the Senate to look into the issue he described as a "matter of urgency."

"It is only Mr. President that is talking about corruption and the people around him are giving cover to corrupt people," he said.

Details later... .