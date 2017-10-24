Kenya: Voters Move to Supreme Court to Halt Presidential Election

Photo: Robert Ngugi/Daily Nation

From left: Supreme Court judges Smoking Wanjala, Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Mohammed Ibrahim and Isaac Lenaola.

Three voters have moved to the Supreme Court seeking to stop the Thursday repeat presidential poll.

Khalef Khalifa, Samuel Mohochi and Gacheke Gachuhi claim the electoral commission is divided and cannot guarantee a fair and credible poll.

IEBC commissioners, they argue, are serving partisan interests and Chairman Wafula Chebukati has publicly admitted that he cannot guarantee credible election.

The file has been taken to Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki, who will give directions on the case.

More to follow.