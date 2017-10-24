Luanda — Interclube's senior women's basketball team hammered on Monday BDF of Botswana by 91-30 in Gaberone, in the fourth round match of the zone 6 qualifiers for to the African Champions League, to be hosted by Luanda in November.

After resting in the first round, Interclube reached their third straight victory, following their triumphs against the Lakers of Zimbabwe (99-37) and the Police Academy of Botswana (120-43).

On the next round, Tuesday, Interclube will face the Southern Mavericks, who lost to the other Angolan representative 1º de Agosto by 54-127.

In this round, 1º de Agosto will rest.

The Ferroviária de Maputo lead this competition with eight points, followed by 1º de Agosto with seven and Interclube with six.

This zone 6 qualifying tournament is being played in the robin round system, qualifying the top two teams of the event for the Africa Champions league.