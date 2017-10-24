Kenya: Sportpesa Apologises to Everton After Cheering 5-2 Drubbing

Betting firm SportPesa has issued an apology to Everton Football Club and its supporters in the wake of a social media backlash over its tweet in the wake of Sunday's 5-2 spanking by Arsenal.

The Kenyan based gaming firm, who unveiled a five year shirt sponsorship deal with Everton in May, made this glaring gaffe on its Twitter account.

@SportPesa have just deleted this tweet. Nice work @Everton on finding a sponser that gets behind us. pic.twitter.com/WAjFXWxoQ8

- Paul Rooney (@paulrooney84) October 22, 2017

Deleting tweets doesn't cover your tracks. The good old screen grab eh. Inept pic.twitter.com/wa6WxrPxv3

-- Toffee Art (@ToffeeArt) October 22, 2017

Even though the Tweet was deleted, it elicited furry from the club's fanbase.

This understandably has forced SportPesa to own up.

"We are not going to hide behind excuses. We have to be honest in admitting that the Tweet you saw yesterday should never have gone out. We're truly very sorry," SportPesa's apology states in part.

SportPesa's Tweet and apology must however rank lowly in Everton's list of worries for now. The club is reeling from a poor start to the league campaign which has the team placed in the relegation zones.

The club has since sacked its Dutch manager Ronald Koemen.