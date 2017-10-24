24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Schickerling Fit, Coetzee a Doubt for WP

Western Province have mixed news on the injury front ahead of their Currie Cup final against the Sharks in Durban.

The good news is that lock JD Schickerling , who has been in good form this season, is expected to recover from the ankle injury he picked up in this past Saturday's 19-5 win over the Golden Lions in the semi-final.

There is still some concern, however, over the availability of flank Jaco Coetzee following the head knock he picked up in the same game.

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, but given the mandatory 10-day recovery period for head injuries, it looks almost certain that Province will be without the services of the 21-year-old.

The Sharks, meanwhile, have some bad news on the injury front themselves with highly-rated wing Sbu Nkosi ruled out of the final with a dislocated elbow.

Saturday's final in Durban will kick off at 16:00.

