24 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Better Management and Control Helps Avoid Lack of Medicines

Luanda — The lack of medicines in the sector is mainly caused by the non compliance with the norms on registration, control and management of logistical means, said last Monday in Luanda the secretary of State for Public Health, Manuel Dias da Cunha.

The official made such an assessment when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the workshop on "Implementation of the DHIS2 and OPnLMIS platforms in the integrated system of the health system management", promoted by the Health Ministry in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The secretary of State believes that only with an integrated approach to the logistical system for medicines will it be possible to increase the supply of these products to the population but also reduce costs.

As regards medical equipment, Manuel Dias da Cunha explained that the sector has various types and models, reason why it is somewhat difficult to service them properly, besides other problems.

In view of these challenges, he pointed out the need to recruit and train staff in the area of electromedicine.

"Counting on the combined efforts of all the players in the national health service, we believe that our mission will be accomplished", he stressed.

The workshop will last three days.

