Angola: Agriculture Sector Wants Greater Use of Banks of Cunene River

Ondjiva — The provincial director of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries of Cunene, Carlos José, on Monday defended the need for greater use of the agricultural spaces that are located on the banks of the Cunene river.

Speaking to ANGOP on the increase in agrarian activity in the region, Carlos José said that along the Cunene river there are many areas that are occupied and are not transformed into productive areas, which is why the plan to survey these areas is underway, as well as the mobilization of the owners to take advantage of the fertile lands and the water course for the practice of irrigated agriculture.

He maintained the need for families to take advantage of the river banks, avoiding waiting for the rainfalls, since there are lands and water resources for the practice of crops of several products.

The director noted that although the province has a semi-arid climate and a very high temperature, today it can be produced on a large scale using irrigation technologies, taking advantage of the water resources of the Cunene River for the cultivation of cereals, vegetables and legumes on a large scale.

He advised landowners of large plots of land, but without the capacity to produce, in order to seek partnerships or bank financing, in order to activate their production areas.

He pointed out that there is now a great desire of the farmers to increase the production levels, especially the entrepreneurs who, in recent times, have resorted to agricultural production as an area of ??fomenting and developing the economy, with a view to improving the conditions of life in the communities .

With more than 200 kilometers, the Cunene river bathes the municipalities of Cuvelai and Ombadja, which, if it is well used, facilitates the practice of family and mechanized agriculture.