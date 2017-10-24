Kenya: Police Disperse Group in Nairobi CBD Ahead of Opposition Demos

Nairobi — Police on Tuesday morning lobbed tear gas at a group of people gathered near the National Archives in Nairobi's Central Business District.

They were dispersed after they assembled near the Tom Mboya statue causing a stampede and more officers were put on standby in the city and other parts of the country to monitor planned demos by the Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA).

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Monday warned that any political gathering after the timelines gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are illegal.

Police said they would disperse any protestors after NASA leaders vowed to boycott Thursday's poll and urged their supporters to stay away too.

NASA has repeatedly urged the electoral Commission to call off the fresh election but the Jubilee Coalition led by President Uhuru Kenyatta maintained that the poll will continue as scheduled.

Without making direct reference to the planned National Super Alliance demonstrations, Matiangi asked authorities to ensure any such move is in strict compliance with the Public Order Act.

The CS said that as much it is in the law for Kenyans to demonstrate, it should be done peacefully.

He further said that the National Police Service has done thorough mapping of the country which will inform deployment of police officers largely depending on the threat posed during the election.