Mauritius: Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Mauritius

Following the invitation extended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, President Danny Faure will undertake a State Visit to Mauritius from 26 to 28 October 2017. Members of his delegation will include:

