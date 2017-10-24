Adding his voice to those of several other political parties, Unity Party leader Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) and other responsible stakeholders to expeditiously review concerns that are being raised by multiple parties and take the appropriate actions to protect the integrity and sanctity of the Liberian electoral system.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference held at his residence in Monrovia, Boakai called on the NEC to immediately clean up and re-publish the Final Voter Registration Roll to enable voters to ascertain in advance the inclusion of their names on the roll and the specific precincts and polling centers where they should vote.

"We believe this will reduce the confusion and the long delay voters experienced," he said.

"We too have been gathering reports from some of our field agents pointing to some anomalies and electoral management inefficiencies, which prevented some of our supporters and citizens from exercising their constitutional right to vote."

He disclosed that the Unity Party has consulted its legal and technical experts, who have examined the veracity and magnitude of those reports in order to decide on the proper course of action consistent with the laws of Liberia.

The Vice President said he stands in full solidarity with all other political parties, including the Liberty Party (LP), the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the All Liberian Party (ALP) and other stakeholders who have raised concerns about acts of irregularities and fraud at some polling places.

"So also goes our solidarity to all other political parties that participated in the process. As our nation prepares to transition from one constitutionally elected administration to another through democratic and peaceful means, we believe that any mandate coming out of this exercise must truly reflect the collective free will of the Liberian people," he stated.

VP Boakai lauded Liberians who turned out in their numbers, including the National Executive Committee of the Unity Party and "our campaign management team, collaborating political parties and the hundreds of thousands of gallant members of the auxiliaries, for the October 10 presidential and legislative elections that brought us into the second, and final round. You have demonstrated your belief in our cause and manifested your support for the real transformation of our country. Indeed you have shown an unmatched national spirit and unparalleled determination to save our democracy and maintain our hard-earned peace. For this, you deserve our deepest gratitude."

He emphasized that the political battle to elect a new president of Liberia is not over, adding that at this crucial juncture, "we urge all of us to put aside our differences and forge a united front to ensure a resounding victory on November 7. Let us all return to the base and respond to the clarion call to deliver to the Liberian people the quality of leadership they truly deserve."

He, meanwhile, called on all "our collaborating parties, sympathizers and well-wishers to join us to roll up our sleeves, take our message of putting Liberia at the front and center of everything we do, to the towns and villages of our country. Our ticket represents experience, integrity, maturity, and commitment to the country."

According to the UP standard bearer, thinking Liberia, loving Liberia, and building Liberia will also mean that "we wage a more effective battle against corruption by not only strengthening the integrity institutions but by taking practical actions to improve the trust of the people in their government. In this respect, we intend to lead by example and will expect everyone working in my government to do likewise."

He added: "When we ultimately win these elections, we are going to form a government of inclusion that will bring on board all our citizens who are capable of positively contributing to their country no matter their political, ethnic, religious or other backgrounds. It will be a government that you will be proud of. The formation of our government will signal the beginning of our drive toward total reconciliation."

Vice President Boakai concluded: "What we seek is not so much a victory of the party as compared to a victory of the people. In the final analysis, the party that matters is called Liberia, and it is that party that we intend to govern with your mandate together."