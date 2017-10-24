Liberia: It Would Be 'Good for All to Become Baha'is'

Farid Zarif, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General (SRSG), over the weekend hailed the teachings of the Baha'i Faith, saying it would be "good if all humankind become Baha'is."

Zarif made the statement when he served as keynote speaker on the occasion marking the celebration of the 200th birth anniversary of the founder of the Baha'i Faith - Baha'u'llah, which was observed in Monrovia.

He said that the teachings of the faith of the new manifestation of God are unique, "because they present hope and solutions to the world's problems."

Founded in 1844 in Persia, now Iran, the Baha'i Faith is the latest of all independent world religions whose teachings call for the unification of mankind and religions, and the recognition and respect for the unique singularity of God, the Almighty.

It discourages discrimination in all forms and manners and promotes universal peace, universal education, equality of men and women, justice for all and the advancement of civilization at all levels of human existence.

"I am not really a good scholar of Baha'i, but considering the little I know about its principles, I believe we should all be Baha'is," Zarif noted amid rousing applause.

"Baha'is belief does not seek supremacy over any other faith neither does it alienate people of other religions or even those who up to now think that there is no God. The followers of Baha'u'llah do not believe in the exclusion of others but their inclusion and participation in working for the betterment of the world," he said.

Zariff speaks to audience at the commemoration of the 200th birth anniversary of Baha'u'llah

Zarif noted that peace, justice, hard work, honesty and education are the very foundations on which today's model civil society is also established. "We are all trying to promote these principles regardless of whether they are religious or not. We are all doing this across the world through our constitutions or laws, teachings at universities and several schools and this unique model of our time is eventually becoming a teaching for a way of life," he pointed out.

The religious advisor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Reverend Sando E. Townsend, said the President and the government are aware of the "many impacts the Baha'i Faith is making in the country and will continue to make in the revival of the souls of Liberians and others."

Baha'u'llah was born on November 12, 1817 in Tehran. His father was a renowned and respected government minister. But with all the wealth and comfort at his disposal, Baha'u'llah chose to champion the cause of justice and work for the redemption of humanity from hate, malice, and disunity. In 1863, after several years of exile and incarcerations, he declared to the world that he was the promised one of all ages.