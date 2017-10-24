Liberia: 'We'll Succeed At the Supreme Court'

After submitting his complaint to authorities of the National Election Commissions (NEC) concerning the 'poor conduct' of the October 10 polls, Liberty Party (LP) standard bearer Charles W. Brumskine has assured his partisans and supporters that his party will win the case should he go to the Supreme Court.

Brumskine, who spoke yesterday at his party headquarters in Monrovia, encouraged his partisans to remain calm while the NEC peruses the merits of the complaint the party has brought before its Board of Commissioners, adding, "anything that dissatisfies us from the pending NEC ruling will take us to the Supreme Court where we are sure of winning the case."

Before yesterday's gathering at the LP headquarters, it was rumored that the partisans had planned to stage a 'peaceful demonstration' at the NEC's Sinkor offices, but Brumskine denied the speculations, saying "we don't have such intention."

"During my regime, which I have already prepared over the years, there will be no bloodletting, because I am peaceful; so I want all my followers to stay the course while the NEC looks into our complaint," Brumskine said as his supporters nodded in approval.

The LP political leader said that for too long Liberians, most especially the LP partisans, have been in a struggle of perpetual hardship, from which they need to be rescued.

Brumskine clarified that he would remain on his legs, while on the back of the NEC until his complaint is given the redress it deserves.

He said that the 'less fortunate in the Liberian society' have suffered for a long time; and therefore, under his regime, they would be the ones to lead the way with developmental projects.

Brumskine told the gathering that during the October polls, LP poll watchers photographed some of the irregularities they observed on the part of the NEC and submitted same to the party for documentation.

It can be recalled that barely after polling was closed, the LP demanded that the election be rerun, claiming that massive fraud and irregularities are to be blamed for preliminary results indicating that the LP performed poorly.

But when the NEC announced the final results, the party came third after the two front runners - the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of George Weah and the Unity Party (UP) of Joseph N. Boakai, with 96 percent of the total votes counted.

Despite the release of the final results, Brumskine believes that the elections were faced with "serious gross irregularities and fraud that undercut the integrity of the process as well as denying voters their constitutional right to vote."

He added: "The results released by the NEC are not valid, because we at the LP have evidence to prove our case."

Brumskine said that the party's evidences range from the stuffing of ballot boxes with marked ballot papers for another party than the LP by an NEC presiding officer in Nimba County; the late opening of polls at some centers; and the omission of names and photographs from the voter roll.