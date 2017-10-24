Liberia: Run-Off Ballot Papers Expected

Ahead of the run-off presidential election slated for November 7, 2017, the National Elections Commission (NEC) says the ballot papers are currently being printed in Slovenia.

The Director of Communication at NEC, Henry Flomo disclosed that the ballot papers are expected in Liberia this Saturday, October 28, 2017.

He said the commission is working assiduously to ensure that the needed materials are available for the run-off election.

Flomo told ELBC Bumper Show Monday that NEC has begun distributing other electoral materials across the country.

He said the commission is committed to ensuring free, fair and transparent election.

The NEC Spokesperson said problems that were experienced during the October 10 elections are being addressed.

It can be recalled the Chairman of NEC Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah announced a presidential run-off election since none of the 20 presidential candidates obtained the required 50 percent plus one vote.

The pending run-off election will be between Ambassador George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who obtained 596,037 votes, amounting to 38.4 percent and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai of the ruling Unity Party, who received 446,716 votes, representing 28.8 percent.