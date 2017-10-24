Malawi: Mangochi Dem Bemoans Low Reading Proficiency Among Learners

Mangochi — District Education Manager (DEM) for Mangochi, Joe Magombo has described the country's reading proficiency among primary school learners as not all that encouraging arguing "more needs to be done".

He this observation Monday in Monkey Bay during the opening of a three-day training workshop on Community Mobilization, Parental and Stakeholder Engagement.

Magombo challenged the participants to play a role in ensuring that learners from standards one to four were able to read fluently to achieve the objective of NRP.

He said a good number of learners from standard one to four are struggling to pronounce Chichewa and English words.

"Two respective studies conducted among SADC countries on reading proficiency put Malawi at the base of the rest of the countries in the region in as far as reading and word pronouncement proficiency is concerned," the DEM explained adding, "This is the fabulous opportunity to reflect it seriously."

Magombo said since the programme took off the ground in 2016/17 school calendar, there has been an improvement in reading proficiency among infant learners across the district but said more efforts needed to be put.

He expressed his happiness to note that despite experiencing shortage of text books, every standard one to four learner received English and Chichewa text book each to sustain their reading skills.

"By the end of third term of the previous school calendar at least a good number of pupils in standard one were able to read syllables and pronounce words in Chichewa fluently," added Magombo.

He bemoaned low literacy levels among parents who said were supposed to play a crucial role in the implementation of NRP.

The DEM said there was need for the programme to involve the whole community in its implementation for positive impact.

The training which aims at giving participants requisite skill to implement National Reading Programme attracted Inspector of Schools, Primary Education Advisors (PEAs), Child Protection Workers (CPWs) and members from Civil Society Organization (CSOs) among others.