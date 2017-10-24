24 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Ellen Kadango Dumps Music, Joins Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zaward Likatho

Blantyre — Ellen Kadango, who used to mesmerize patrons with her music and dancing antics on stage in the late 2000, has dumped music career and joined politics.

This was evidenced by her participation in the October 17, 2017 by-elections where she contested as an independent candidate for Lilongwe City South East.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Blantyre, Kadango said she has joined politics so that one day when she gets into parliament she would promote issues that affect the youths as adults have failed the youth big time.

"I was born in a family with a back ground of politics. My father is Shaban Kadango who was a senior member of UDF in the early 2000," she said adding that she would contest again in the 2019 Tripartite Elections as a parliamentary candidate.

Kadango said the youth should aim high and refuse to be used as agents to perpetrate violence in political circles.

She asked Malawians to believe in the youths and women for development in the country to forge ahead.

Kadango who was born on August 5, 1989, lives in Lilongwe and works as a marketing office.

She studied computer science and journalism at Sky Way University and currently she is studying Human Resources Management.

During her music career she recorded songs like Ndikanakhala nyerere, Mitala and Pachibwenzi which enjoyed massive air play in the local radios.

Malawi

UK's Scotland Yard to Investigate Njauju Murder

The British government will be sending Scotland Yard to come to Malawi and solve the brutal murder of former Anti… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.